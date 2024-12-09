Double award win for architects behind restoration of Falkirk's Rosebank Distillery

The architects behind the restoration of Falkirk’s Rosebank Distillery have won two accolades at the Architectural Journal Awards.

Edinburgh-based MLA won the best leisure project category at the awards last week for its work on the distillery, which sits on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal, and re-opened earlier this year.

The entry was also crowned the Editors Choice at the awards, with judges saying: “Retaining community as an important part of the building’s history is what made this winning project stand out.”

Established in 1840, Rosebank was known as the ‘King of the Lowlands’ for its high-quality triple-distilled whisky. However, recessions, reduction in whisky consumption, two world wars and soaring maintenance costs all took their toll.

The business closed in 1993 and the distillery was abandoned, falling into disrepair.

In 2019, Ian Macleod Distillers acquired the site with the vision of reviving the iconic Rosebank brand and restoring its former home.

Given the state the site was in at the time of purchase, it needed care, attention and passion to carry on the Rosebank legacy and after four years of meticulous restoration it opened to the public in June, offering a unique visitor experience.

And since new whisky needs time to mature, the commercial viability of the new distillery is supported by its use as an experiential hospitality destination.

Jeremy Scott, chairman and head of design at MLA, said: “There is no great project without a great client, and praise must be given to Ian Macleod Distillers for their dedication, ambition and understanding of this project, which has driven the restoration of Rosebank.”

Mike Younger, director at Ian Macleod Distillers, added: “Ian Macleod Distillers took Rosebank to its heart and set out to honour the site, value its deep heritage and create a building the community would be proud of.

"The result is a fantastic structure we can all celebrate, enjoy and use. We are grateful to everyone who helped with its delivery.”

Speaking of the award win, Garth Fitzsimons, director at MLA, said: “Absolutely delighted for the team to receive such amazing recognition from the AJ. It was a particular honour and surprise to be awarded the Editor’s Choice, given the calibre of other shortlisted projects.

"Brilliant client, superb team and a project we are all proud of.”