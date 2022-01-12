Doors open to new temporary job centre on Falkirk town centre

It launched in the former BhS store in Callendar Shopping Centre to give jobseekers more access to support and the latest opportunities.

It will have 54 work coaches who will help people looking for work in and around Falkirk district.

They will also support Universal Credit customers to prepare for employment, move into employment and increase their earnings.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former BHS in Falkirk (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Mims Davies MP, Minister for Employment said: “Every customer benefits from having a dedicated Work Coach.

“They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest opportunities.

“It’s brilliant to see our Plan for Jobs in action, from Kickstart to Sector-based Work Academy Programmes, our Work Coaches are there to help people thrive and progress in work.”

Falkirk Callendar Square Jobcentre Plus is one of the new temporary sites announced by DWP.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.