Doors open to new temporary job centre on Falkirk town centre
The doors have opened to a new temporary Jobcentre in Falkirk High Street.
It launched in the former BhS store in Callendar Shopping Centre to give jobseekers more access to support and the latest opportunities.
It will have 54 work coaches who will help people looking for work in and around Falkirk district.
They will also support Universal Credit customers to prepare for employment, move into employment and increase their earnings.
Mims Davies MP, Minister for Employment said: “Every customer benefits from having a dedicated Work Coach.
“They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest opportunities.
“It’s brilliant to see our Plan for Jobs in action, from Kickstart to Sector-based Work Academy Programmes, our Work Coaches are there to help people thrive and progress in work.”
Falkirk Callendar Square Jobcentre Plus is one of the new temporary sites announced by DWP.