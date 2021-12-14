Doors open to new Domino’s Pizza in Stenhousemuir

Domino’s has opened a new store in Stenhousemuir, creating 25 new jobs.

By Liam Smillie
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 12:46 pm

The doors to the new venue at 35 Hallam Road open at the beginning of the week.

The pizza chain has moved into the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch, and it is offering positions for pizza chefs, in store team members and delivery drivers.

The branch has been in the works since before the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Staff launch the new Dominos in Stenhousemuir

Read More

Read More
In Pictures: Longannet chimney stack demolished with 700kg of explosives

Mia Thaker, head of marketing, said: “We’re excited to be opening a new store in Stenhousemuir, allowing us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our loyal customers across the country.

“With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career out as team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a care with the nation’s best-loved pizza company!”

The store will be open daily from 11am - 11pm, 7 days except for Christmas Day.

Picture Michael Gillen.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Domino's PizzaRoyal Bank of ScotlandCoronavirus