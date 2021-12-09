Domino’s Pizza opens new branch in Stenhousemuir, creating 25 jobs
Domino’s is set to open a new store in Stenhousemuir, creating 25 new jobs.
The doors to the new venue at 35 Hallam Road open on Monday.
The pizza chain is moving into the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch, and will offer positions for pizza chefs, in store team members and delivery drivers.
The branch has been in the works since before the pandemic.
Mia Thaker, head of marketing, said: “We’re excited to be opening a new store in Stenhousemuir, allowing us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our loyal customers across the country.
“With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career out as team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a care with the nation’s best-loved pizza company!”
The store will be open daily from 11am - 11pm, 7 days except for Christmas Day.