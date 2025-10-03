Dogs end illegal cigarette sales across Falkirk area as crackdown continues
More than 30,000 illegal and dangerous cigarettes have been seized from retailers in Stenhousemuir, Grangemouth and Falkirk over the last two weeks by Falkirk Council’s Trading Standards team.
The seizures were part of Operation Cece, a UK-wide crackdown on illegal tobacco run jointly by Trading Standards and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
Police Scotland officers assisted in the raids, supported by two specialist sniffer dogs, Boo, a four-year-old lab cross wire-haired pointer, and Rosie, a two-year-old springer spaniel.
One supplier had a purpose-built secret cupboard located in a stockroom which Boo and Rosie were able to sniff out.
The cigarettes seized were either counterfeit or so-called “cheap white” – which, unlike legal cigarettes, are not designed to self-extinguish if left burning – worth an estimated retail value of £34,500.
In addition to the cigarette haul, 14 kilograms of hand-rolling tobacco was seized.
As well as reporting suspected offences to the Procurator Fiscal, Trading Standards can refer cases to HMRC under the Tobacco Products (Traceability and Security Features) Regulations 2019.
Cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco must carry unique identifiers under these rules. Where this is not the case, HMRC can impose penalties of up to £10,000 for a first offence.
Councillor Stacey Devine, spokesperson for public protection, said: “Our Trading Standards officers continue to act on intelligence to remove illegal tobacco from our communities.
“These products are harmful, undermine legitimate businesses, and pose a greater risk to public safety as you often have no idea what they contain.”