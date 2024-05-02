Does Falkirk district need a new Aldi store? Supermarket asks public where it should open next

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The supermarket chain is calling on the public to help it identify where in the country needs new Aldi stores most.

The areas which have the most suggestions will then be considered as part of Aldi’s commitment to build hundreds of new stores across Britain.

The retailer currently has more than 1000 stores, including one in Camelon and one in Polmont, and is committe to continuing towards its long-term target of over 1500 stores across the UK.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”

Those wanting to put their town forward to be considered should contact the supermarket by emailing [email protected], clearly stating their postcode and why they believe their area needs a new Aldi store.