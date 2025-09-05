Diplomat's Scottish visit could help forge Grangemouth/Singapore connections

UK foreign secretary David Lammy has send a top diplomat to Scotland on a mission that could see Grangemouth secure business opportunities with Singapore.

Mr Lammy deployed the UK’s High Commissioner to Singapore Nik Mehta to Scotland in an effort to boost economic ties as part of a new initiative to drive growth in every part of the UK.

Ambassadors and High Commissioners are posted for long stints in other countries and part of their brief is to get under the skin of the place they are based. That

includes getting to know the ins and outs of the business landscape, and spotting opportunities for British businesses.

UK’s High Commissioner to Singapore Nik Mehta meets Scottish employment minister Richard Lochhead during his tour (Picture: Submitted)

High Commissioner Mehta is one of the British diplomats dispatched on a cross-country tour to build relationships with mayors and regional businesses right

across the UK.

Mr Mehta said: “I’m so pleased to be visiting Scotland as part of this first-of-its-kind roadshow – going the extra mile to develop relationships that will help us supercharge growth to every corner of the UK.

“My visit to Edinburgh is an opportunity to engage with businesses looking to expand into the Southeast Asia region and to understand where Singaporean investment could help make a difference to Scotland’s economy.

“I’m looking forward to meeting a range of climate tech and health tech companies, who will be traveling out for Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology (SWITCH) in October as part of the Techscaler initiative, and to celebrating the strong links between Scottish and Singaporean universities.”

The UK foreign secretary wants the initiative to strengthen ties and boost international trade with key markets such as Japan, Canada and Germany, as part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change.

Mr Lammy said: “Scotland has a strong connection to Singapore but there’s so much more we can do to boost trade and investment. I am sending my High

Commissioner to work directly with local businesses to build connections so they can harness their expertise and champion the interests of Scotland most effectively."

High Commissioner Mehta had meetings with Scottish secretary Ian Murray and Scottish government business and employment minister Richard Lochhead in

Edinburgh to discuss trade and investment opportunities.

The Scottish Secretary has launched a new “Brand Scotland” initiative – awarding grants of up to £20,000 to Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office posts around the world to support innovative and creative ideas to market Scotland internationally and encourage inward investment.

High Commissioner Mehta visited Scottish Enterprise’s headquarters in the Scottish capital to discuss potential new investment into the Grangemouth industrial complex, as part of the Project Willow feasibility study, jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments, to explore low-carbon alternative uses for the wider site to support new jobs.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray added: “This marks another major step forward for Brand Scotland as I welcome Mr Mehta to Scotland and build on the momentum from our productive meeting in Singapore last year when I launched this exciting campaign.

“Brand Scotland is a fantastic opportunity to promote all that is great about Scotland around the world, and show investors the huge opportunities here, as a key part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change, bringing real rewards for people in Scotland.”

