Fireaway, Sanam, and Maeme's are all taking part in the latest Falkirk Restaurant Week, organised by Falkirk Delivers. Pictured are Elaine Grant, BID manager for Falkirk Delivers and Waseem Anwar, business owner. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Running from Saturday, May 13 to Saturday, May 20, Restaurant Week offers diners the chance to enjoy a set menu at local participating restaurants at a special price. The initiative aims to bring the community together and encourage people to explore the town’s diverse culinary scene. Whether it’s a casual lunch or a special dinner, people can indulge in a variety of cuisines from Scottish and Italian to Indian and Mexican.

Restaurant Week is organised by Falkirk Delivers, and this is the second time it has taken place in Falkirk, following its successful debut in September. Participating restaurants for the latest event include Behind the Wall, Moonlight Kitchen, Icons, High Spirits, Pots, 4 Coo Wynd, The Fork & Mustard, The Courtyard, Sanam, Maemes, Fireaway Pizza, Seagull Trust Bookshop, Finnegans and The Orchard.

Ashlea Fletcher, assistant BID manager, said: “Our goal is to showcase the incredible independent restaurants in Falkirk. We hope that by offering diners an affordable and enjoyable dining experience, we can encourage them to visit our town centre and support our local businesses.”

There is a lot on offer during Restaurant Week in Falkirk. During the week each restaurant will offer a specially curated set menu or special offer that showcases their unique style and flavours. Prices will be affordable, allowing diners to enjoy a memorable meal without breaking the bank. Plus, diners can expect exceptional service and ambiance as the participating restaurants aim to make this week a truly special experience.

Ashlea added: “Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support our local businesses and enjoy some delicious meals.”

In addition to supporting the local economy, customers can also win a meal for four at one of the participating restaurants in Restaurant Week by visiting the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.

