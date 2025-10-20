Did council planners put the brakes on Polmont garage's valet facility?

A firm which moved into top gear to construct a valet facility at a garage has been waiting to see if the local authority would let them keep it.

Brian Hughes lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on August 28 to construct a “valet building” at Polmont Motors – also known as Rosehall Garage – in Main Street, Polmont.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers gave the proposal – believed to be an Easiwash covered car wash – permission to remain in place on Friday, October 17.

