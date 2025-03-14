Developers rethink plans for Grangemouth house of multiple occupancy (HMO)
REAL Property Scotland Ltd – formerly known as REWD Group – lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 16, which was validated on Tuesday, February 11, to subdivide the premises at 7 and 9 La Porte Precinct.
The application sought to change the use of the premises from Class 1A, shops, financial services and other professional services, to Class 7, hotels, boarding houses, guest houses and hostels – and more specifically create a house of multiple occupancy (HMO)
However, the developers subsequently withdrew the plans on Thursday, March 13.
According to the online planning documents the premises in question was used up until a couple of years ago as offices for a local solicitor.
The plans stated: “Retaining many of the existing internal walls, it is proposed to form a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) comprising a combination of single and double occupancy rooms.
“Communal kitchen and sanitary facilities will be provided as part of the overall layout. HMOs are an important type of tenure and benefit from being in urban areas where local amenities are easily accessible.
"Maintaining a healthy living environment is essential both within the facility and for the neighbouring occupants and businesses. This will be achieved by ensuring shared spaces are regular cleaned of and encouraging tenants to keep rooms tidy and through regular pest control inspections and treatments to prevent infestations
of pests such as rodents and insects.
"The applicant, Real Property Scotland Ltd (REWD Group), is an experienced operator of this type of facility with a track record of providing quality and
compliant properties which have been in high demand in the rental sector.
“The effective management of a House in Multiple Occupation requires a comprehensive and well-structured approach. . Through diligent management, this proposed HMO will provide affordable and comfortable living arrangements for its future occupants.”
Caledonia Falkirk Limited lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 14 last year to change the use of the office on the first floor of Royal Bank Chambers, 4 to 10 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to create a hotel.
Planning officers gave the go ahead for that development on Friday, November 15, 2024.