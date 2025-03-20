Developers hope new Falkirk gym plans will be fit for purpose this time

Yet more plans have been put before the local authority looking for permission to create a new gym facility in a industrial park.

Alchemy Inns Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, March 17, to construct offices/business premises (Class 4), alter and change the use of the existing general industrial building to create fitness studios and associated parking and a garden area at Billy Mills Body Shop, Castlelaurie Industrial Estate, Bankside, Falkirk.

Similar plans had been put before the local authority to turn an industrial facility at the same location into a gym, complete with a cafe and function room.

Alchemy Inns Ltd lodged that application with Falkirk Council on August 1 last year – validated on February 3 this year – to extend the premises at Business Centre, Castlelaurie Industrial Estate, Bankside, Falkirk.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

That application, which was withdrawn on Friday, March 14, looked to create a new entrance, as well as a cafe, a function room facility and a gym.

