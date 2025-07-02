Developers find out if new Falkirk gym plans are fit for purpose or not

The future of a gym, boxing academy and a cafe were hanging in the balance as local authority planners took their time to decide on proposals to site new facilities – and allow existing ones to remain – in a Falkirk business park.

Alchemy Inns Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, March 17, to construct offices/business premises (Class 4), alter and change the use of the existing general industrial building to create fitness studios and associated parking and a garden area at Billy Mills Body Shop, Castlelaurie Industrial Estate, Bankside, Falkirk.

Another application, lodged on the same date, sought to demolish the former Billy Mills Body Shop and construct a new gym space and provide additional commercial/office space

Both applications were granted permission by planning officers acting under delegated powers on Tuesday, July 1.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

According to the online planning documents the proposal centred on the Iron Works Business Centre and looked to renovate the training space occupied by CF Fitness.

These renovations included “enhanced sound insulation” to old doorways and external walls. The application also sought retrospective permission for the use of the adjacent space for Sparta boxing centre.

The documents stated the an existing single story end of the building would be demolished and replaced with an extension containing a café/meeting space,

food preparation area, servery, toilets and function room.

The event space is generally intended for daytime business events or meetings for local groups – but to allow for “future flexibility” developers are looking to used the space for gatherings with moderately loud music in the evening period – similar to the “music levels played in fitness gyms”.

The applicants admitted the building in the proposed design would not be suitable for events with high music levels such as live bands, DJ music or karaoke.

A noise impact assessment stated the proposed fitness centres will produce noise from background music and the customers use of various fitness machines and

training classes.

Developers anticipate the new fitness centre will operate Monday to Saturday from 7am to 8.30pm and Sparta Boxing Academy will continue to operate during the

week from 5pm to 8.30pm and 11am to 12.30pm on Saturday.

