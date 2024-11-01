Developer unveils plans to turn former Falkirk office block into new hotel

Plans are afoot to change the use of a vacant office building in a Falkirk business park to create a new hotel.

Hannigan Hotels Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 18, which was validated on Wednesday, October 30, to change the use of the premises at Callendar Gate, Callendar Boulevard, Callendar Business Park, Falkirk from an office to a hotel and add an extension to the rear of the building.