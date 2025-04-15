Developer giving Falkirk area groups the chance to share in £10,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Miller Homes is offering local community groups a chance to share in a total fund of £10,000.

The firm is inviting groups and causes near its Antonine Brae development in Bo’ness to apply for the next round of its Community Fund.

Applications are now open and will close on Wednesday, April 30.

Since launching in 2022, the Community Fund has made a meaningful difference to local communities, awarding £284,100 in grants to 389 organisations. In 2024 alone, over 131 groups received funding, with a total of £120,000 distributed to worthy causes.

The Miller Homes funding is now open for applications (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)

The initiative has helped a wide range of local projects, from supporting grassroots sports teams and music groups to funding environmental improvements and replenishing foodbanks.

David McGrath, Miller Homes executive managing director, said: “We are committed to making a difference in the areas where we build, and the Community Fund allows us to provide much-needed support to a variety of local causes.

"Over the years, we’ve been able to help groups at all stages—whether they are just starting out or looking for additional funding to continue their valuable work.

“We encourage all eligible organisations to apply, whether they’re enhancing local green spaces, encouraging participation in sports and activities, or supporting wellbeing and education.”

Applicants will be asked to outline how they plan to use the funding to benefit their community.

Grants will range from a minimum of £250 to a maximum of £2000.

Successful applicants will be notified in May, with funding awarded early summer.

Visit the website for more information on the Community Fund and how to apply.

