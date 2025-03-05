Developer gets the nod from council planners to alter historic Stenhousemuir property

A property firm had been looking for listed building consent from the local authority to alter a historic premises once home to a kindergarten.

Lunar Star Properties lodged an application with Falkirk Council on December 9 last year looking for listed building consent to alter Carrongrange House, Carrongrange Avenue, Stenhousemuir.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Tuesday, March 4.

Lunar Star Properties lodged a similar application for listed building consent with Falkirk Council on July 29, 2024 to make alterations to the same property.

However, the firm withdrew the application on October 14, 2024.

According to the online planning documents, the new owner of the building has recently altered it to be used mainly for various beauty and therapeutic treatments.

The current application was submitted so new mechanical ventilation and extract outlets and a new boiler and flue could be installed.

The property, built in 1895, has served as a teacher training, a business HQ and a kindergarten in the past.