Dental practice reminds hospitality workers across Forth Valley about regular check ups
One of the country’s fastest growing dental chains, Dental Scotland which has a practice in Falkirk, is reaching out to the hospitality sector to remind staff about the importance of regular check ups.
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 12:30 pm
As part of their campaign, they will be sponsoring the Scottish Curry Awards on November 15 and the Food Awards Scotland on November 29.
Dental Scotland’s director and OP Melissa Williams said: “The hospitality industry can mean people working unsociable hours so things like regular dental care can often be overlooked.
https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/business/consumer/falkirk-restaurant-named-as-asian-curry-awards-finalist-heres-how-to-vote-3416458
“Consequently, we’ve decided to reach out to employees of the restaurants nominated in those awards and invite them to come to any of Dental Scotland’s Glasgow practices for a check-up.”
Dental Scotland have six practices in Glasgow, Stirling, and Falkirk.