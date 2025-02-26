Dennyloanhead milliner to showcase her designs while raising money for a good cause

The designs and creations of a Dennyloanhead milliner are set to go on display at a special event this weekend.

Danielle Begley, owner of Fascinators by Danielle, will be showcasing her range of fascinators and hats in a ladies afternoon at The Coachman in Kilsyth on Saturday, March 1.

The event is an opportunity for Danielle to show off her work while helping a good cause.

And Danielle will also be raising money for the charity Alzheimer Scotland on the day through a fundraising raffle.

Danielle, 36, said: “I make hats and fascinators for weddings and events and I do these shows to get my products out there and I try to raise money for charity at the same time.

"The last time I did this, I raised money through a raffle for Asthma UK and people were very generous with donations.

"This time I’m doing it for Alzheimer Scotland as less than two years ago my wee gran was diagnosed with Alzheimers and dementia.”

Danielle, who has been doing millinery since she was 17 after discovering a love for it at college, is planning to give ladies a great afternoon out at the event.

She said: “I run it as a ladies afternoon with the catwalk in two parts, coffee and cake is included in the ticket price and we have the charity raffle in the break. There’s also a chance for people to try on some of the products.

“I was always obsessed with hats since I was a wee girl. I’ve been making them since college and now I do it as a small business and have a wee studio in Bonnybridge.

“I’ve got so many designs. I’ve had to go through the running order and take some out.

“I have about 100 hats and fascinators available for hire and I also do bespoke orders. I’ll have about 80 on the catwalk and the other ones will be on display at the side.

“This time I’ve also got a couple of other small businesses coming along that may be of interest to the ladies including Tropic Skin Care, Scentsy and a girl who makes handmade jewellery.

"I’m really looking forward to it.”

Tickets for the event are available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hats-fascinators-by-danielle-catwalk-show-2025-tickets-929200322177?aff=oddtdtcreator