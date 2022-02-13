Denny store adds home delivery service after winning licence

Members of Falkirk Council licensing board heard that the ScotFresh store in Fleming Court, Denny, was refurbished last year.

The latest changes approved this week include the shop opening from 6:00 am – although this is not for the sale of alcohol – and the introduction of a delivery service, which will include alcohol.

Representing the store, Niall Hassard said the changes were “driven by changes in shopping habits over the course of the pandemic and a greater focus on people wishing to shop local”.

The shop will use the Snappy Shopper app which several independent retailers use.

Mr Hassard said delivery drivers would receive bespoke training on the key issues around things such as age verification.

Any alcohol in an order will be flagged and if a customer cannot produce ID to prove their age, it will be returned to the store.

