Denny special effects make up artist in running for award at UK Hair and Beauty Awards
KM Make Up has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Make Up Artist of the Year category at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
The awards aim to support businesses of all sizes and celebrate the creativity, skill, and passion within the UK's hair and beauty industry.
Keri, who has only been working as a freelance for a year specialising in special effects make up, is thrilled to have been recognised in the awards for her work.
She said: “I have some bridal and glam clients but the majority of my work is working on special effects make up.
"When I was ten I started using stuff in the house like cotton wool and flour and water to make burns.
"Growing up I was scared of my own shadow and I couldn’t watch horror films.
"But when I found out it was just make up it really intrigued me and it grew from there.
"I went to college to learn how to make prosthetics, but everything else is self taught.”
Keri, 24, has lived in the Falkirk area for many years and is a former Graeme High pupil.
She’s been working freelance on special effects make up for films for the past year having built up a number of contacts in the industry.
Keri’s no stranger to awards, having previously won Make Up Artist of the Year for special effects with Girl Meets Brush as well as an award for her work at the West Lothian Film Festival and the 48 Hour Film Project.
Speaking about her nomination in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, Keri said: “It’s still quite a shock to be honest.
"I’ve been a year freelance but I’m up against folk who have been in the industry for 10 years so I’m a bit like ‘do I deserve to be here?’
“I’m really thrilled to have been nominated.
"I can’t make the event in Birmingham, but it’s live streamed so we’re going to have a wee party watching it at my mums.
“I’m just glad to be in the final, to be in the mix and get the recognition.
“It doesn’t feel like work because I love it so much.”
The winners of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony in Birmingham on August 30.