Denny shop can sell more alcohol for longer

A general store in Denny’s Duke Street has been allowed to sell more alcohol for longer hours.

Ali’s Licensed Grocers was granted permission to sell alcohol between 10am and 10pm every day.

Owner Mohammed Ali told Falkirk Council licensing board he wanted to bring the shop up to standard and make it a better business.

Licensing officer Thomas Ross told the board that many people were pleased to see Mr Ali, the building’s owner, return to run the shop.

“It’s pleasing to see the standard of change he’s bringing to the shop,” he said.