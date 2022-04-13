Denny cleaning firm with 120 staff take top Scottish award

Managing director Lorraine Neilson and her team were delighted when Central Cleaning Services Ltd won the Best Service Company category.

The family business began in 2008 and now from their base in Winchester Avenue employ 120 people across Central Scotland.

Lorraine said: “We started out cleaning houses and then branched out into the commercial sector and 14 years later we employ all these people.”

Central Cleaning Services Ltd won Best Service Company at the Scottish Business Awards. Left to right: Jola Kochan, Area Supervisor; Joanna Blaszyk, Area Supervisor; Lorraine Neilson, Managing Director; Nicola Nisbet, Regional Manager; Joanna Herman, Supervisor; Janice Christie, Accounts Manager and Vicki Lindsay, Administrator.

Four years ago the company became eco-friendly sourcing products from Canada.

The boss added: “I suffer from allergies and realised that cleaning products were making them worse. It took me a while to source the right products but these ones that we have from Canada are excellent.”

Her company offers a range of cleaning services, including commercial, industrial, public event, build, post-Covid and domestic, as well as deep cleaning.

She admits that the pandemic hit the business badly and were closed from March to June during the first lockdown.

"We opened then and were busy with customers needing our services to reopen their businesses,” said Lorraine.

"Every week we have at least 60 customers with teams based throughout Central Scotland from Dundee to Kilmarnock.

"Although we won the regional award, I was absolutely delighted to win at the national event.

“Winning the awards is down to the team and all our staff. We wouldn’t have won if it wasn't for them.”

Lorraine, from Bonnybridge, initially worked from home but has been based in the Winchester Avenue property since 2015.

The business is certainly a family affair with husband Ross Neilson working with her and until his retirement a couple of years ago, her father-in-law, also Ross Neilson, was the business development manager.

Now the couple’s two daughters are involved: Nicola is a regional manager and Claire looks after human resources.