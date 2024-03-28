Denny area resident gets the 'paws up' from council for new dog grooming facility in his garage
Planning officers granted permission on Friday, March 22.
According to the online planning documents the application proposes the change of use of an existing garage to the side of a two storey semi detached house.
The documents stated: “The proposal includes conversion of the existing garage by way of installation of a new window in place of the existing garage door, installation of new side entrance door, creation of new doorway between the garage and main house and installation of a new pitched roof to replace the existing flat roof over the garage and utility room area.
"The dog grooming business is proposed to be operated by the occupant of the attached house.”
