Deliveroo looking for drivers and riders as service launches in Falkirk

Enterprising motorists will be pulling on their driving gloves and cyclists will be limbering up and digging out the lycra as Deliveroo launches its service in the Falkirk area.

The famous British food delivery service is now on the look-out for drivers and riders in Falkirk so they are ready for business when Deliveroo launches early in 2020.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Falkirk and we’re excited to be launching next month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks. We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and active job to apply through our website.”

Deliveroo customers receive food as soon as possible from independent eateries, traditional takeaways and high-quality chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes.

Visit www.deliveroo.co.uk/apply for more information on how to apply.