Decision time: Have planners given Falkirk area superstore the go ahead to ramp up security?

Tesco had lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council looking to install new security measures at its Camelon store.
By James Trimble
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 09:36 BST
The superstore giant’s proposal to install a security door and 14 one metre high steel bollards at the branch in Glasgow Road, Camelon, was certified as lawful by council planners on Friday, September 8.

Back in August 2018 the store – as well as the Falkirk Central Retail Park branch – was targeted by thieves who stole cash after breaking into the premises in the early hours.

