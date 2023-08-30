Decision time for new auto repair garage and industrial development in Bonnybridge
The proposal was given the go ahead on Tuesday by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
According to the online planning documents, one of the new units will be home to Auto Doctor, an MOT station and repair centre fixing cars and light commercial vehicles. The opening hours of this business are said to be 8am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday.
The other two buildings will be divided into four units within each to rent out for various light industrial and storage use. Although the opening hours of these units is not set, the typical working period would be 8am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 1pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.