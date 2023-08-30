News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Decision time for new auto repair garage and industrial development in Bonnybridge

Brian Gillies lodged an application with Falkirk Council in April to construct an auto service/repair garage and eight industrial units, as well as boundary fencing, on land to the west of Unit 13, Bonnybridge industrial Estate, Murnin Road, Bonnybridge.
By James Trimble
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:13 BST

The proposal was given the go ahead on Tuesday by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

According to the online planning documents, one of the new units will be home to Auto Doctor, an MOT station and repair centre fixing cars and light commercial vehicles. The opening hours of this business are said to be 8am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The other two buildings will be divided into four units within each to rent out for various light industrial and storage use. Although the opening hours of these units is not set, the typical working period would be 8am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 1pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilMOT