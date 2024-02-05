Decision taken over plans to provide 'automated' prescription collection service in Stenhousemuir
Stuart Geddes and Geddes Healthcare Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on November 30 last year, which was subsequently validated on December 14, to install an automated prescription collection machine and associated surround at REN pharmacy, 338 Main Street, Stenhousemuir.
The application was deemed lawful by planning officers acting under delegated powers on Friday, February 2.
Mr Geddes took over the Stenhousemuir pharmacy earlier in the year after leaving a pharmacy in Stepps. In the past he worked in pharmacies in Hallglen and Larbert.