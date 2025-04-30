Decade done: Big changes at the top for Port of Grangemouth operator
Lord Smith, who was appointed chairperson of Port of Grangemouth operator Forth Ports in 2015, is now stepping down in accordance with appropriate corporate governance guidelines at the conclusion of his 10-year tenure.
He will be succeeded by Robin Watson.
Lord Smith said: “It’s been an honour to have worked with the fantastic team at Forth Ports over the last decade. We have achieved a great deal together and I wish the company and its people further success.”
A marine engineer by training, Mr Watson has more than 35 years of business and industrial experience. He is a Non-Executive Director at Nasdaq-listed Honeywell International and a Shareholder Nominated Director of National Gas.
He is also an Operating Partner with Macquarie Asset Management and a Senior Adviser to McKinsey and Co. Mr Watson has extensive boardroom experience of several government and industry bodies, most recently as a board member of the UK Government’s Investment Council and on the Board of the Institute of Directors.
Prior to this he was chief executive of Wood PLC, having started his professional career in the energy sector, with ExxonMobil.
Mr Watson said: “This is a great time to chair the board of Forth Ports, which is a significant part of the UK’s ports infrastructure and the country’s nationally significant assets.
“In addition to providing essential support for the UK’s imports and exports, Forth Ports has significantly improved Scotland’s capacity to develop offshore wind and is consequently at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, with plans for further developments as the technologies around the needs of the nascent floating wind sector emerge.
“Lord Smith leaves the business in great shape and I look forward to working with the board and the management team to continue that positive journey.”
Stuart Wallace, Chief Executive at Forth Ports, added: “Forth Ports is privileged to have had Lord Smith chair the board for the last 10 years and for Robin Watson to take over the reins.
“Lord Smith has presided over a period of significant growth for the business.”
