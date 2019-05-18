Debenhams renews its lease at Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre

Regular customers of Falkirk’s Debenham’s store are said to be delighted its Howgate Shopping Centre lease has been renewed, amid very uncertain times.

The under-pressure firm is in the throes of a revamp which could see around 50 stores close across the UK, after takeover bids were rejected by the company’s administrator last week.

This means Debenhams is still being run by a consortium of its lenders, but the Falkirk decision is said to be good news for staff at the local store.

Meanwhile shopping centres investment management firm Ellandi has extended the lease of fashion store New Look by five years, and extension agreements have also been signed by TUI, EE and Sky.

Howgate manager Suzanne Arkinson said: “We are delighted to have successfully negotiated five lease renewals recently, which in a challenging retail market is positive news for Falkirk.

“We strive to ensure The Howgate has a diverse mix of quality shops for our customers and this means ensuring the centre offers a range of top national retailers and local independents.”

“It clearly demonstrates our commitment to the town centre and the overall offer and experience visitors enjoy at The Howgate“.