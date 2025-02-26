Deals for shoppers as Totally Locally's Magic Tenner initiative returns to Falkirk town centre

There are some great deals to be had as the Totally Locally national Magic Tenner campaign returns to Falkirk town centre over the next few weeks.

The initiative, which will run in over 50 towns across the UK in March, sees independent shops and businesses join together to promote their town in a bid to help boost the nation’s town centres.

Shops and businesses across the town will be collaborating to offer fantastic £10 deals from Saturday, March 1 to Sunday, March 16 to get people out onto the high street and to give a boost to the local economy.

If every adult in Falkirk spent just £10 per week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean an extra £13.7 million going directly into the local economy.

Stefanie Paterson, local organiser of the event for Falkirk Delivers, said: “That boost is much bigger than just the £10 you spend because most independent businesses buy from many other local businesses too.

"When you spend £10 with one, it enables them to keep buying from those suppliers. So the money goes round and round Falkirk’s local economy.

"This is really important as it strengthens our high street and helps hundreds of small businesses to thrive, making Falkirk a better place to live, work and visit.

"Buying online, or at the big national chains and supermarkets has a much smaller effect, as most (or all) of the money leaves the local economy the minute you buy something.”

Alongside the superb £10 offers, shops will be displaying posters showing how many of those local suppliers they have, to show how supporting one local business supports many.

The ‘money-go-round’ is what makes Falkirk thrive. “And who doesn’t want a thriving town?” added Stefanie.

A number of local businesses have already agreed to take part in the Magic Tenner initiative with others still adding their own offers.

A few of the offers for £10 available over the campaign period include six wax melts and one air freshener at MK Melts in the Howgate; a zebra hooded blanket at Piccolina; gloves at Puddle Lane; three fragrance sachets at Scarlet Ribbons; a leg wax with Paige or a scalp massage with Steph at Salon Sisters; LPs at Silver Machine Records and phone cases and protectors at Fone Expert.

A full list of the participating businesses and their offers will be available on the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page from March 1.

Chris Sands, founder of Totally Locally, said: “We are always blown away by the response from indie businesses to our campaigns and the reports of increased footfall and sales at a time when many are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

"So the Magic Tenner event is a good way for shops to support their communities by offering great deals, and for the community to support those shops that make our towns better places. It really is a win-win situation.”