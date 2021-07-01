The family run Square Deal Motors (SDM) Mazda has been awarded top dealer status as the business was crowned ‘Dealer of the Year’ in the national Mazda league for 2020/2021.

The table assesses businesses on a number of merits including overall dealership performance, customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Surpassing the national average, SDM Mazda excelled throughout the year to achieve first place overall.

SDM Mazda wins ‘Dealer of the Year’ - from left Steven Learmonth, Lewis Wood, Helen Aitken, Brett Hague (Mazda UK head of network strategy), Peter Alibon (Mazda UK sales director), Niall Syme and John Mallis

Most notably, the Scottish dealership was commended for its first-class customer experience across its sales and service divisions.

Lisa Aitken, company director at SDM Mazda, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised as the leading Mazda dealer in the UK.

“Our dedicated team at SDM have worked extremely hard throughout the past year despite the challenges presented and we are pleased this has been recognised at the highest level.”

She added: “This number one award is reflective of an amazing collaborative team effort and our gratitude goes out as well to our loyal customers who have helped us achieve this fantastic success.

“We are excited to build upon our achievement by continuing to offer outstanding customer service and drive passion and enthusiasm for Mazda throughout our dealership.”

SDM Mazda is the third longest serving Mazda dealership in Scotland - it was established in 1984 - and has built a reputation across central Scotland.

It is based at Middlefield in Falkirk

Peter Allibon, sales director at Mazda UK, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement and a testament to how the dealership has adapted throughout the pandemic.”

