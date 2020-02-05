David helps Asda ring in the changes in Grangemouth and across all UK stores

A disability campaigner from Grangemouth has convinced supermarket giant to make a positive change to all their self service checkouts in over 600 UK stores.

ENABLE Scotland Change Champion David Allan, who has autism, was present in the Grangemouth Asda store this week to unveil the new look tills – which include pictorial representations on check out screens, colour warnings and a voice prompt to alert customers the checkouts are card-only.

Kevin McPhee, Asda Grangemouth general store manager, Angus MacDonald MSP and David Allan, ENABLE Scotland Champion unveil the new checkouts

David contacted Asda last year, and with the help of local MSP Angus MacDonald, explained how the card-only checkouts were not user-friendly for people with learning difficulties.

David stated these warnings were too easily overlooked and could cause confusion and stress for people wanting to pay cash, especially those with learning disabilities or visual impairments.

The retailer took on board David’s suggestions and trialled them successfully before rolling out the changes to all 639 UK stores in January this year.

David said: “Thank you Asda. This will help a lot of people and their support workers.”

ENABLE Scotland director Jan Savage said: “We’re so proud David has used the training, knowledge and skills to engage positively with Asda – making checkouts more accessible for hundreds of thousands of people across the UK.

“David is a shining example of the empowerment and self-advocacy that ENABLE Scotland stands for.”