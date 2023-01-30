Cyber security advice to Falkirk customers after JD Sports data breach

The sportswear giant, which has a branch in Falkirk’s Howgate Centre, stated stored data relating to 10 million customers might be at risk after it was hit by a cyber-attack and information that “may have been accessed” by hackers included names, addresses, e-mail accounts, phone numbers, order details and the final four digits of bank cards.

The data breached related to online orders between November 2018 and October 2020 and JD Sports said it was now contacting affected customers.

Following this news, online discounts platform, WeThrift, has also issued some crucial tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of online fraud.

People are asked to be on their guard following the JD Sports data breach

These include setting strong passwords of at least eight characters which include a mixture of numbers, special characters and upper and lowercase letters.

The firm states it would also be hugely beneficial to make sure passwords are stored in a secure software and ensure people are not using the same password for all of their accounts.

They also advise people to keep their computers and mobile devices up to date to protect themselves against any online threats and remind them their home Wi-Fi should always be protected with a password.

When using public wireless networks, such as in a library or cafe, people should be mindful about what information they are submitting on as hackers can access data much easier on a unprotected network.