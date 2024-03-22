Customers will have to wait a bit longer to engage with new Grangemouth business
A new branch of Fone Unlocker had been due to open its doors at the weekend but things have been put on hold wait another week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fone Unlocker had announced it would be hosting a “grand opening” on Saturday at its new Talbot Street store in Grangemouth from 9am to midday.
However, due to a family matter, the big day has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 30.
Formerly a bookmakers, the Talbot Street premises had been vacant for some time.