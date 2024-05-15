Cupcakes prove a winning recipe for Falkirk baker at the Scottish Bakers Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Falkirk baker is celebrating after enjoying a taste of success at the Scottish Bakers Awards.

Lucia Shankland, who runs Piece of Cake by Lucia, received not one, but four accolades at the awards over the weekend for her delicious cakes.

The 29-year-old received the title of best in Central Scotland with a gold award in the individual cake category in the regional competition, as well as a silver award in the national competition, for her toffee popcorn cupcake.

Her chocolate After Eight cupcake saw her receive the regional silver award and a national bronze award in the same category.

Lucia Shankland is celebrating after winning awards at the Scottish Bakers Awards for her cupcakes. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Lucia, who has had her shop in West Bridge Street for nearly two years but has been baking for around three and a bit years, said she was delighted to have won and that it was overwhelming to have done so well against so many top bakers.

She said: “When I think about it it doesn’t feel real. I never expected to win having seen all the bakers I was up against.

"Having this recognition for my bakes is incredible, especially as the judges had tried and tasted the products.

"I try my best to provide the best I can for all of my amazing customers and to have this recognition is just amazing.

"I wouldn’t be where I am without my amazing family and all my wonderful customers.”

It’s not the first time Lucia, who works as a dental implant nurse full time running Piece of Cake by Lucia in her spare time, has enjoyed success at an awards ceremony, having won best bakery at the Scottish Business Awards last year.

When it came to her choice of cupcake flavours to submit for the judging, she admits she almost didn’t enter her winning toffee popcorn cake.

"My dad’s favourite is the After Eight, that’s why I put that one forward,” she explained.

"But the toffee popcorn was the last one I chose to put in and I wasn’t sure about it. Can you imagine if I hadn’t put it in.

"I took the toffee popcorn off the menu at the shop for a few months and it was the one that was most requested by people to come back. I thought it was quite eye catching and fun, so I decided to enter it.”

Lucia’s business started from her Shieldhill home and has expanded to have the shop in the town centre, which is open on the first Saturday and Sunday of each month for individual bake sales. Throughout the rest of the month she’s busy fulfilling pre-orders.

And it all started from creating a present for someone.

Lucia said: “I was trying to think of a thoughtful gift for someone who had everything, so I made a cake in the shape of something they liked.

"I really enjoyed it and I started making cakes for friends and family and it just continued from there.

"I’ve always been quite artistic. I completed an HND in art and design and I think that’s helped with the creativity of my bakes.”

The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards celebrate the finest in Scottish baking and with nearly 600 entries from over 60 bakers across the country, the competition was fierce.

The awards aim to showcase Scotland’s best bakes, with categories including scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes, biscuits, pastries and a range of gluten free options.

Lesley Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Bakers, who organise the annual event, said: “The level of competition this year was exceptionally high, making each win a significant accomplishment.

"Each entry was meticulously evaluated based on appearance, baking quality and taste.”