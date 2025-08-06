Crossing the teas: Falkirk town centre cafe finally gets council planners' blessing
A town centre cafe had been waiting for almost half a year to find out if it could continue serving customers legally.
The Corner Cafe lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 17, which was subsequently validated on March 18, looking for permission to use the premises at 9 Kirk Wynd, Falkirk as a class 3 (food and drink) establishment.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted a certificate of lawful use for this purpose on Tuesday, August 5.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.