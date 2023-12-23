Creativity and festive cheer on display in Falkirk town centre's Christmas window competition
Ann Baff Flowers emerged as the champion this year, with a superb display featuring a handcrafted tree gonk and an assortment of wreaths elegantly lining the shop.
In a close competition, Crunchy Carrots claimed the runner-up spot with their naughty elf’s window display. Meanwhile, Centre Stage Dancewear, Catwalk, and October Hair and Beauty received high praise for their displays.
The competition's panel of judges— Deborah Taylor, chair of the Board for Falkirk Delivers and Chandra Pollock, the Howgate Centre manager — judged the windows this week based on festive cheer, creativity, and visual appearance.
Sarah Smith, the owner of Ann Baff Flowers, said: “It was a wonderful surprise to have found out that we had won the window dressing competition. We like to try different unique ideas for our window displays especially when it comes to Christmas time.”
Judge Deborah said: “It was great to see the local businesses taking part in the festivities.”
Launching in the New Year, in partnership with Falkirk Council, Falkirk Delivers will be offering shop window and merchandising workshops for local businesses.
A spokesperson for Falkirk Delivers, who organised the competition, added: “Congratulations to Ann Baff Flowers for their win, and applause to all participants for enhancing our streets with beautiful festive displays.”