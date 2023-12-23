Creativity and festive cheer on display in Falkirk town centre's Christmas window competition

Falkirk's annual Christmas window display contest for local businesses lit up the town with creativity and cheer, showcasing the best of festive spirit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ann Baff Flowers emerged as the champion this year, with a superb display featuring a handcrafted tree gonk and an assortment of wreaths elegantly lining the shop.

In a close competition, Crunchy Carrots claimed the runner-up spot with their naughty elf’s window display. Meanwhile, Centre Stage Dancewear, Catwalk, and October Hair and Beauty received high praise for their displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition's panel of judges— Deborah Taylor, chair of the Board for Falkirk Delivers and Chandra Pollock, the Howgate Centre manager — judged the windows this week based on festive cheer, creativity, and visual appearance.

Ann Baff Flowers was the winner of Falkirk Delivers' Christmas shop window competition. Pictured are Sarah Smith, owner of Ann Baff Flowers, and Deborah Taylor, chairperson of Falkirk Delivers Board. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Sarah Smith, the owner of Ann Baff Flowers, said: “It was a wonderful surprise to have found out that we had won the window dressing competition. We like to try different unique ideas for our window displays especially when it comes to Christmas time.”

Judge Deborah said: “It was great to see the local businesses taking part in the festivities.”

Launching in the New Year, in partnership with Falkirk Council, Falkirk Delivers will be offering shop window and merchandising workshops for local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad