The latest figures from HM Revenue and Customs show that 4500 jobs held by workers living in Falkirk were furloughed in May.

That was 2800 fewer than the 7300 furloughed at the end of April.

Furlough scheme is being wound down

The reduction coincided with an easing of restrictions which led to the reopening of indoor entertainment and hospitality, along with holiday accommodation.

The figures show that in May in Falkirk:

Furloughed jobs in the retail sector dropped by 840, to 670

In the arts, entertainment and recreation sectors, 360 fewer jobs were supported by the scheme, with 320 still furloughed

The number of hospitality jobs furloughed fell by 670, to 980

As of July 1, employers must pay 10% of the salary for furloughed staff, rising to 20% in August and September, when the support scheme ends.

There are fears many businesses will not be able to afford the cost with parts of the economy still restricted by Covid measures.

Across the UK, the total number of jobs furloughed fell by 1.2 million during May to 2.4 million at the end of the month.

The furlough scheme, formally called the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, started with the Government paying 80% of a worker’s wages, up to £2,500 per month, if they were not able to work due to the impact of the pandemic.

Employers could choose whether to make up the rest of staff salaries.

