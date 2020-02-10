Couple set up music studio at Bo’ness farm to expand tourism business

A couple hope their decision to expand their tourism business will be music to the ears of future guests.

Gina Young and husband Simon Stewart set up a bed and breakfast at Nether Kinneil Farmhouse, on the outskirts of Bo’ness, in 2015.

Now they have expanded operations into two outbuildings, establishing a self-contained, self-catering apartment in a former hay loft — and a music studio/rehearsal space in an old cow shed.

Gina said: “The new apartment is looking amazing and offers fantastic accommodation for people visiting the area.

“Our new music studio is packed with equipment and technology to provide great facilities for bands to rehearse and record — and perhaps stay over in our farmhouse accommodation.”

The couple moved to Bo’ness in 2007, initially buying a property close to the town centre and opening it to guests.

Gina and Simon have embraced all life has to offer at Nether Kinneil, with the former growing vegetables on-site and keeping hens, ducks and geese – providing a good supply of eggs for the farmhouse which she also sells.

For more details visit www.netherkinneil.co.uk.