Countdown to closure: Camelon bakers soon to shut up shop for refurbishment
There is only a matter days left for folk to fill up with tasty treats from their favourite local bakers shop as the premises will be closing down for refurbishment works.
By James Trimble
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:34 BST
The branch of Greggs in Main Street, Camelon is scheduled to close on Saturday, September 30.
It is believed the premises will shut from around noon on that date and re-open – with a new look – on Saturday, October 21.
A similar refurbishment happened earlier this year at the Greggs branch in La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth.