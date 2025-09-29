Council planners warm up to idea of new Falkirk town centre gym

By James Trimble
Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 12:49 BST
A proposal to change the use of a former town centre shop to create a new gym has now been decided on.

Redan Property Investments and Kyle Mackay lodged planning and listed building consent applications on March 21 looking for permission to change the use of the use of the first floor of the former Wilkies clothes shop, in Newmarket Street, Falkirk to create a gym.

Permission was granted on Friday, September 26.

According to the online planning documents the premises will be operated by Girl Pwr Studios.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The documents stated: “Girl Pwr Studios is dedicated to empowering women in Falkirk to achieve their fitness goals. The business will operate seven days a week between 6am and 10pm. We expect an average of 90 paying memberships a month.”

Wilkies closed down for good at the end of June 2023 after it was announced it would not would not be one of the locations in the retail chain’s successful bid to come out of administration.

