Council planners have contemplated application for mindfulness retreat in Bonnybridge
A community interest company which promotes wellbeing through mindfulness, martial arts and therapies like reiki is looking to set up a new retreat in Bonnybridge.
Pause and Breathe lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Friday, January 20 to change the use of the former shop at 83 Broomhill Road, High Bonnybridge, to create a day centre.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted the application on Friday, March 31.
Pause and Breathe became a registered CIC in August 2020 and is now a Social Enterprise.
It’s website states: “Our mission is to provide Complete Wellbeing for All. Complete is an acronym, which stands for Conscious of Options, Managing to be Present, Loving, Empowering, Trusting, Embracing.
"We often find that our bodies and minds are disconnected. When we practice mindfulness, we bring both body and mind back to the present moment, so that we do not miss our appointment with life.”