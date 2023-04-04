Council planners have contemplated application for mindfulness retreat in Bonnybridge

Pause and Breathe lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Friday, January 20 to change the use of the former shop at 83 Broomhill Road, High Bonnybridge, to create a day centre.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted the application on Friday, March 31.

Pause and Breathe became a registered CIC in August 2020 and is now a Social Enterprise.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council

It’s website states: “Our mission is to provide Complete Wellbeing for All. Complete is an acronym, which stands for Conscious of Options, Managing to be Present, Loving, Empowering, Trusting, Embracing.