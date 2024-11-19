Council planners decide if fitness instructor can keep her new Denny gym

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fitness instructor has been waiting and hoping local authority planners will allow her to keep her gym in a former engineering firm site.

RG Health and Fitness’s Rebecca Galbraith lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on Monday, August 12, to change the use of the former Machan Engineering premises at 103 Broad Street, Denny, from general industrial use (Class 5) to a gym (Class 11).

Planning officers acting under delegated powers gave her the proposal the green light on Thursday, November 14.