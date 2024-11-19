Council planners decide if fitness instructor can keep her new Denny gym

By James Trimble
Published 19th Nov 2024, 15:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A fitness instructor has been waiting and hoping local authority planners will allow her to keep her gym in a former engineering firm site.

RG Health and Fitness’s Rebecca Galbraith lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on Monday, August 12, to change the use of the former Machan Engineering premises at 103 Broad Street, Denny, from general industrial use (Class 5) to a gym (Class 11).

Planning officers acting under delegated powers gave her the proposal the green light on Thursday, November 14.

Related topics:Falkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice