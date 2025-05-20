Council make decision on whether Falkirk park's seating area is decked out correctly
Planning officers acting under delegated powers ascertained there were “no material planning considerations” to warrant a refusal and granted permission on Friday, May 16, for the development to remain in place.
According to the online planning documents, the decked seating area is for use by customers of the Lily and Rose kiosk which is currently operating within the park.
The documents stated: “The proposals seek to hugely improve the outlook of this part of the park, significantly upgrading the area by investing in a new structure that will provide a much tidier and aesthetically pleasing solution.
"The proposed decking area would also be fully accessible with ramped access and also provide covered seating areas for wetter days, allowing the facility to be used year round.