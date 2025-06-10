Council make decision on latest plans to create 'hotel' in Grangemouth town centre

Another application has been lodged with the local authority looking to transform a former town centre office into a hotel.

REAL Property Scotland Ltd lodged a proposal with Falkirk Council on May 1 – which was validated on Tuesday, May 6, to change the use of the premises at 7 to 9 La Porte Precinct, in Grangemouth to create a hotel.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the plan to go ahead on Friday, June 6.

The online planning documents stated: “The premises at 9 La Porte Precinct are currently classified as professional services and were used until a couple of years ago as offices for a local solicitor.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The market for High Street offices in Grangemouth is in decline and new uses are required for properties like these.”

The developers stated the property is “ideal to convert into hotel accommodation”.

“A hotel is considered a sensible use of the vacant building,” the statement continued. “And will benefit from being in an urban area where local amenities are easily accessible.

"La Porte Precinct offers a wide range of everyday shopping and leisure services, all very useful for potential residents.”

It also states the developers, REAL Property Scotland Ltd – also known as the REWD Group, are an “experienced operator” of this type of facility with a “track record of providing quality and compliant properties which have been in high demand in the sector”.

According to the online operational statement, the proposed hotel will offers a room-only accommodation service tailored for various guests.

"Given its prime location, the target audience includes contracted workers from the local oil refinery, medical students and contractors on placement at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, as well as tourists exploring Scotland’s central belt.

"However, the accommodation is open to anyone seeking this type of lodging. The hotel will be managed remotely, with the management team conducting daily visits to ensure a clean, comfortable, and well-maintained environment for guests.

"The business will feature a fully online booking system, leveraging popular booking platforms, social media advertising, and a dedicated website for ease of access.

This innovative setup eliminates the need for a traditional reception desk.

"Instead, each room will be equipped with either a secure keypad entry system or a lockbox. Guests will receive a unique combination code with their booking confirmation, granting them secure 24/7 access to both their room and the property.

"Since check-in and check-out processes will be managed entirely online, guest arrivals and departures can take place at any time throughout the day, meaning the business will not operate under traditional working hours.

“Check-in will be available from 2pm, while check-out is scheduled for 10am or 11am.

This is only the latest application to be lodged for that particular premises – REAL Property Scotland Ltd also lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 16 to subdivide the same property.

Their application also sought to change the use of the premises to create a hotel, boarding houses or hostel.

Caledonia Falkirk Limited’s application to change the use of the office on the first floor of the nearby Royal Bank Chambers, 4 to 10 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to create a hotel was granted on November 15, 2024.

