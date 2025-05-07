Council looking at latest plans aimed at creating 'hotel' in Grangemouth town centre

By James Trimble
Published 7th May 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 10:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Another application has been lodged with the local authority looking to transform a former town centre office into a hotel.

An applicant, listed as "not available” in the online planning portal, lodged a proposal with Falkirk Council on Thursday, May 1 – which was validated on Tuesday, May 6, to change the use of the premises at 7 to 9 La Porte Precinct, in Grangemouth to create a hotel.

This is only the latest application to be lodged for that particular premises – REAL Property Scotland Ltd – formerly known as REWD Group – lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 16 to subdivide the same property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their application also sought to change the use of the premises to create a hotel, boarding houses or hostel.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Caledonia Falkirk Limited’s application to change the use of the office on the first floor of the nearby Royal Bank Chambers, 4 to 10 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to create a hotel was granted on November 15, 2024.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilGrangemouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice