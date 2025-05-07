Council looking at latest plans aimed at creating 'hotel' in Grangemouth town centre
An applicant, listed as "not available” in the online planning portal, lodged a proposal with Falkirk Council on Thursday, May 1 – which was validated on Tuesday, May 6, to change the use of the premises at 7 to 9 La Porte Precinct, in Grangemouth to create a hotel.
This is only the latest application to be lodged for that particular premises – REAL Property Scotland Ltd – formerly known as REWD Group – lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 16 to subdivide the same property.
Their application also sought to change the use of the premises to create a hotel, boarding houses or hostel.
Caledonia Falkirk Limited’s application to change the use of the office on the first floor of the nearby Royal Bank Chambers, 4 to 10 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to create a hotel was granted on November 15, 2024.
