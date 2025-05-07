Council looking at latest plans aimed at creating 'hotel' in Grangemouth town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another application has been lodged with the local authority looking to transform a former town centre office into a hotel.

An applicant, listed as "not available” in the online planning portal, lodged a proposal with Falkirk Council on Thursday, May 1 – which was validated on Tuesday, May 6, to change the use of the premises at 7 to 9 La Porte Precinct, in Grangemouth to create a hotel.

This is only the latest application to be lodged for that particular premises – REAL Property Scotland Ltd – formerly known as REWD Group – lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 16 to subdivide the same property.

Their application also sought to change the use of the premises to create a hotel, boarding houses or hostel.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Caledonia Falkirk Limited’s application to change the use of the office on the first floor of the nearby Royal Bank Chambers, 4 to 10 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to create a hotel was granted on November 15, 2024.

