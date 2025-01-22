Council gives green light to new industrial units in Denny following noise assessment
Chris Verrechia lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on May 3 last year to construct two “industrial units” at 103 Broad Street, Denny.
Members of the council’s planning committee granted permission on Monday, January 20 after a “noise impact assessment” was carried out to ascertain the effect the development – consisting of steel portal frame units – would have on neighbouring properties.
The online planning documents stated the units would operate from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and from 7am to 1pm on Saturday.
