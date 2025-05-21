Council decides if Falkirk premises can be used as mortuary
According to the online document, the firm is looking to use the premises at Thornlea, 34 Ladysmill, Falkirk as a house, a funeral directors and a mortuary.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for it to go ahead on Friday, May 16.
Merrilees Family Funeral Directors’ address is currently listed as 3 Thistle Street, Falkirk.
William Scott Funeral Directors is located at 30 Ladysmill, Falkirk.
According to the planning documents the facility’s close proximity to nursing homes and family residential properties did not count against it when it came time to grant permission.
The officer’s report stated: “The location of the proposed development in close proximity to retirement homes and elderly residents is noted. This in itself is not a reason to refuse planning permission, however.
"Potential impact on mental health is difficult to quantify however, the siting of a funeral director and mortuary within a mixed use area close to the town centre is not considered to be overly unusual, and is not likely to have much in the way of day to day impacts on the neighbouring retirement properties.
"It is noted that an existing funeral directors already exists close by. The proposed development is located in close proximity to residential properties and family homes where children play.
"This in itself is not a reason to refuse planning permission. The proposed use is unlikely to give rise to issues in respect of noise or disturbance and the site is reasonably well screened from neighbouring properties.”