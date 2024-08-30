Could former Falkirk area bank building soon be home to new Sainsburys branch?
AB group lodged an building warrant application with Falkirk Council back on May 7 – which is still pending consideration – to extend and alter the bank/office premises at the RDUK Building, Station Road, Brightons, to create a retail unit.
A licensing application for the same premises – once home to Bank of Scotland – was granted by the council on July 4.
Sainsbury’s has been linked to the property because jobs for the branch have reportedly been advertised online and an application concerning an extension and alterations to same property were lodged by Bristol-based Alder King Property Consultants – who provide town planning advice to Sainsbury’s across the UK – in December last year.
The Falkirk Herald contacted Sainsbury’s for confirmation but is still awaiting a response.
