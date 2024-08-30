Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A vacant building which was once a village bank is going through the planning process to be come a licensed retail outlet which reportedly could be a new Sainsbury’s branch.

AB group lodged an building warrant application with Falkirk Council back on May 7 – which is still pending consideration – to extend and alter the bank/office premises at the RDUK Building, Station Road, Brightons, to create a retail unit.

A licensing application for the same premises – once home to Bank of Scotland – was granted by the council on July 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury’s has been linked to the property because jobs for the branch have reportedly been advertised online and an application concerning an extension and alterations to same property were lodged by Bristol-based Alder King Property Consultants – who provide town planning advice to Sainsbury’s across the UK – in December last year.

The Falkirk Herald contacted Sainsbury’s for confirmation but is still awaiting a response.