COP26: Ministerial visit to Camelon depot whose buses took delegates around city

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, visited the Alexander Dennis bus facility in Camelon yesterday.

The MP for Berwick-upon Tweed, took the time to visit Falkirk while attending the COP26 delegations.

This news follows the United Nations climate change conference, COP26, in which delegates from around the world were riding on ten zero emission buses prepared for service in the Falkirk facility.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Secretary of State for International Trade at the Camelon bus depot

Delegates chauffeured in the Falkirk buses include UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and UN Secretary General António Guterres.

The buses took delegates from the events at COP26, to the dinner reception, held at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and museum.

The Falkirk depot also prepared both the zero emission double deckers that are currently on show in the COP26 ‘Blue Zone’, a security controlled area by the River Cyde in which the environmental event is taking place.

