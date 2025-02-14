Work to transform derelict land into a new, mixed-use development in Linlithgow is now under way.

Situated on Edinburgh Road close to the train station and town centre, the 1.6-acre site will house a 60-bedroom, state-of-the-art care home and 18, two-bedroom apartments for private sale.

The project is being taken forward jointly by care home developer, Morrison Community Care Group, and construction and manufacturing firm, CCG (Scotland). Construction is set to be completed by the end of next year.

Paul Sokhi, Morrison Community Care Group managing director, said: “This new development represents a significant investment for the Linlithgow community which, like many across Scotland, has a shortfall of modern accommodation for its elderly population.

“Purpose-built to help address this growing demand by providing best-in-class residential, nursing, and dementia care services, the facility will offer support to our NHS and stimulate job creation with up to 100 roles available.”

Morrison Community Care and CCG formed their innovative joint venture company in 2021. It is their second project in West Lothian in as many years, having completed Almond Valley Care Home in Livingston in late 2024.

Paul added: “Our care homes follow a well-considered blueprint that gives priority to the resident’s comfort. Alongside private en-suite bedrooms, each resident will have access to dining facilities with meals cooked by professionally trained chefs, a hair salon and a cinema, as well as tailored spaces that can be enjoyed privately with family members.

“The layout of the home itself is specially-designed to manage infection control and mitigate the risk of any future pandemics, while an array of internal and external communal areas will help foster a sense of community for residents and staff alike.”

Glasgow-based CCG is one of Scotland’s largest, privately-owned construction firms. It will work alongside an expert design team to deliver the development comprising Holmes Miller, Cowal Design, Design Me, and CRGP Surveyors, while also taking responsibility for the sale of the 18 apartments through its housing arm, CCG Homes.